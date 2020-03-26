Coronavirus In Bihar: Two More People Test Positive; Nitish Kumar Announces Relief Package

Hindustan Times via Getty Images People arriving from different states board a bus at Dak Bungalow crossing during the second day of lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus, on March 24, 2020 in Patna, India.

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a relief package for the poor in the state. PTI reported that the two were residents of the Munger district. Now the total number of confirmed cases in the state are 6.. Pradip Das, the director of Rajendra Medical Research Institute, told the news agency that samples were collected of 55 people who had come in contact with a 38-year-old who got infected with the virus and died last Saturday, a day before his test results arrived. Meanwhile, Kumar announced a Rs 100 crore relief package for the poor in the state..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a Rs 100 crore relief package for the poor in wake of #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/F4sQl6DFOI — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020