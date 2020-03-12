Coronavirus: Helplines For All States And Union Territories In India

As the world contends with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the helplines set up by the government were receiving both domestic and international calls.
The central government has set up a dedicated helpline for information and medical help related to covid-19.
Helpline: +91-11-2397 8046
Email: ncov2019@gmail.com
State governments and administrations across the country have set up control rooms and helplines to help people with concerns and monitor the disease.
Health secretary Preeti Sudan told the high-level Group of Ministers in charge of the coronavirus response in India that all states/UTs were advised to do rigorous IEC (Information, Education and Communication) and make people aware about the precautions, symptoms and helpline numbers.
Here’s a list of helplines for all states and union territories in India:
Andhra Pradesh
24x7 control room — 0866-2410978 or dial 104
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Helpline: 03192- 232102
Arunachal Pradesh
Control room — 9436055743, 9612153293 and 9599929423 or dial the toll free number 11001902
Assam
Helpline No: 104 (Sarathi) or 6913347770
Bihar
Helpline: 104
Chandigarh
Helpline: 9779558282
Chhattisgarh
Helpline: 0771-2235091
E-mail - idspssucg@rediffmail.com
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman& Diu
Helpline: 104
Delhi
Helplines: 011 22307145, 011 22300012, 011 22300036
Goa
Toll free helpline: 104
Gujarat
Helpline: 079-23250818 (Health), 079-23251900 (SEOC), 104
Email :ssoidsp@gmail.com
Haryana
Helpline: 8558893911
Helpline No. 108 functional in all districts
Himachal Pradesh
Toll free helpline - 104
Jammu and Kashmir
State level cell for Jammu and Kashmir - 0191-2549676
For Jammu division - 0191-2520982
Dr. Deepak Kapoor - 9419197338
For Kashmir division - 0194-2440283
DR SM Qadiri - 9419010363
Jharkhand
Control room- 9955837428 or 104
Karnataka:
Toll free: 104
Email: ssuidspbangalore@gmail.com.
Kerala:
24X7 helpline (DISHA) - 0471 2552056 / 1056 to contact health department in case of any respiratory symptom (including fever, cough, sore throat, breathlessness)
Control room numbers — 0471 2309250, 0471 2309251, 0471 230952
Ladakh
Helpline: 1982256462
Medical helpline: 102
Lakshadweep: 4896263742
Maharashtra
Helpline: 020-26127394
Madhya Pradesh
Helpline: 104 or 0755-4094192
Email: idspssu@mp.gov.in
Manipur
Helpline: 3852411668
Meghalaya
Helpline: 9366090748
Mizoram
Helplines: 8259930355, 7630943153
Nagaland
24x7 helplines — 7005415243, 9856071745, 7005536953
Odisha
Helpline: 0674-2390466/9439994857
Puducherry
Helpline: 413-2336 050 / 2333 644 or 104
Punjab
Control room: 0172-2920074
District-wise list of control room numbers is here.
Rajasthan
Helpline - 104
Control room (tourism dept) - 0141-2822851
Sikkim
Toll- free helpline: 104
District surveillance officers: East - 7029372100, West- 9593297809, North - 9641957468, South - 7407691463
Tamil Nadu
Landline: 044-29510400 or 044-29510500
Mobile: 94443 40496 or 87544 48477
Telangana:
Helpline: 104
Tripura
Helpline: 0381-2315879
Uttar Pradesh:
Helpline: 1800-180-5145
Uttarakhand
Helpline: 104
West Bengal
Helplines: 1800 313 444 222/ 033 2341 2600