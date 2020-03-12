Coronavirus: Helplines For All States And Union Territories In India

ASSOCIATED PRESS People wearing masks stand next to COVID-19 helpline number displayed on a wall at government run hospital in Kolkata, Friday, March 6, 2020.

As the world contends with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the helplines set up by the government were receiving both domestic and international calls.

The central government has set up a dedicated helpline for information and medical help related to covid-19.

Helpline: +91-11-2397 8046

Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

State governments and administrations across the country have set up control rooms and helplines to help people with concerns and monitor the disease.

Health secretary Preeti Sudan told the high-level Group of Ministers in charge of the coronavirus response in India that all states/UTs were advised to do rigorous IEC (Information, Education and Communication) and make people aware about the precautions, symptoms and helpline numbers.