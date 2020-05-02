Lifestyle

Street Artists Take On Coronavirus Pandemic With Powerful, Poignant And Witty Pieces

Here is our ongoing collection of murals, posters and stencils supporting health care workers and calling out world leaders, including Donald Trump.

Street artists worldwide are responding to the coronavirus pandemic with originality, flair and wit.

Over the last few weeks, a plethora of powerful, poignant and witty pieces supporting health care workers, reminding people to stay home and poking fun at toilet paper shortages have appeared on walls around the world, from Los Angeles to London and beyond.

Some murals have appeared to criticize the ways in which President Donald Trump and other right-wing world leaders, such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, have responded to the public health crisis.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Prince Harry and The Simpsons cartoon family have appeared in others.

Banksy has even offered up his own “work from home” installation, while one of his most iconic murals has received a coronavirus-themed update.

Check out some of the most notable pieces below.

Seen some coronavirus-themed street art? Or can you help us further identify the artists or locations of the pieces we have in the list? Email your images and information to lee.moran@huffpost.com or direct message via Instagram.

Welin (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Angus (Bristol, England)
The Rebel Bear (Glasgow, Scotland)
John D'oh (Bristol, England)
Misha Blaise (Austin, Texas)
Munizer (Madrid, Spain)
Absurdly Well (Washington, D.C.)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rebel Bear (Glasgow, Scotland)
Diff (Bristol, England)
(Austin, Texas)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Amsterdam, The Netherlands)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images
SUBSET (Dublin, Ireland)
Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images
(Hong Kong)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
(Bristol, England)
Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images
(Bristol, England)
Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images
Lacuna (Berlin, Germany)
JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
EME Freethinker (Berlin, Germany)
Maja Hitij via Getty Images
Rachel List (Pontefract, England)
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
Pony Wave (Venice Beach)
Mario Tama via Getty Images
Misha (Catania, Italy)
Fabrizio Villa via Getty Images
Rachel List (Pontefract, England)
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
Angus (Bristol, England)
John D'oh (Bristol, England)
Fake (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)
Teachr1 (Los Angeles)
Teachr1 (Los Angeles)
Nello Petrucci (Pompeii, Italy)
TVBoy (Barcelona, Spain)
Corie Mattie (Los Angeles)
Rasmus Balstrøm (Los Angeles)
Pøbel (Bryne, Norway)
Jilly Ballistic (New York)
Ruben Rojas (Los Angeles)
Muck Rock (Miami)
RBS CREW (Dakar, Senegal)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SF (Athens, Greece)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Prague, Czech Republic)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Bandit (New Orleans)
Chris Graythen via Getty Images
(M25 Motorway, England)
Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images
(Wetteren, Belgium)
Photonews via Getty Images
Jeremy Novy (Los Angeles)
Airá Ocrespo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
(Los Angeles)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lionel Stanhope (London, England)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Na Temat (Warsaw, Poland)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colton Valentine (San Antonio, Texas)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Bangkalan, Indonesia)
JUNI KRISWANTO via Getty Images
(Gaza City)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
(Bergamo, Italy)
Emanuele Cremaschi via Getty Images
(Hong Kong)
ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
SF (Athens, Greece)
ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images
TV Boy (Rome, Italy)
ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images
(San Francisco)
JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
BECK (Toronto, Canada)
Catman (Whitstable, England)
Celout (Melbourne, Australia)
John D'oh (Bristol, England)
Chris Shea (London, England)
Chris Shea (London, England)
Horace (Worthing, England)
Horace (Worthing, England)
(Seattle)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(London, England)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Seattle)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Pontefract, England)
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
Kai "Uzey" Wohlgemuth (Hamm, Germany)
Lars Baron via Getty Images
Kai "Uzey" Wohlgemuth (Hamm, Germany)
Lars Baron via Getty Images
(Pontefract, England)
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
SULE and ZitrOne (Hamm, Germany)
Lars Baron via Getty Images
Kai "Uzey" Wohlgemuth (Hamm, Germany)
Lars Baron via Getty Images
(Jaipur, India)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
(Shiprock, New Mexico)
Andrew Hay / Reuters
(Jakarta, Indonesia)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austin Zucchini-Fowler (Denver)
Rick T. Wilking via Getty Images
Jim Haan (The Hague, The Netherlands)
KOEN VAN WEEL via Getty Images
(Chicago)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Misha Blaise (Austin, Texas)
(United Kingdom)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sulis Listanto (Depok, Indonesia)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Yaya and Tio (Depok, Indonesia)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Yaya and Tio (Depok, Indonesia)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
(London)
Simon Dawson / Reuters
Yaya & Tio (Depok, Indonesia)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
(Depok, Indonesia)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
(Depok, Indonesia)
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Mathare Roots Youth Group (Nairobi, Kenya)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brian Musasia Wanyande (Nairobi, Kenya)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Austin, Texas)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Austin, Texas)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
John D'Oh (Bristol, England)
Drew Allan (Redcar, England)
Drew Allan (Redcar, England)
Otto Schade (London, England)
Jecks BKK (Bangkok, Thailand)
Truman Adams (Sarasota, Florida)
NILS (Greensboro, South Carolina)
Sid (Switzerland)
Sid (Switzerland)
Sid (Switzerland)
Tom Bob
Alessio-B (Padua, Italy)
Rachel List (Pontefract, England)
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
(Paris, France)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
(Madrid, Spain)
GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
(Cologne, Germany)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
(Ufa, Russia)
Vadim Braidov via Getty Images
Nathan Bowen (London, England)
TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
France's Coronavirus Death Rate Continues To Slow But Country Remains On Lockdown
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
(London, England)
GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
(London, England)
GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
Chris Shea (West Wickham, England)
Mark Trowbridge via Getty Images
(Vancouver)
Andrew Chin via Getty Images
(Southampton, England)
Naomi Baker via Getty Images
Urban Ninja (Toronto)
Banksy (Unknown)
(Seattle)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Artful Dodger (London, England)
Andrew Redington via Getty Images
(Los Angeles)
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
(Los Angeles)
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
(Berlin, Germany)
Adam Berry via Getty Images
(Cologne, Germany)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Maupal (Rome, Italy)
TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images
(London, England)
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
(Gaza City)
MOHAMMED ABED via Getty Images
(Tamworth, England)
Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images
Lapofatai (Milan, Italy)
Roberto Finizio via Getty Images
(Tripoli, Lebanon)
IBRAHIM CHALHOUB via Getty Images
Emmalene Blake (Dublin, Ireland)
Brian Lawless - PA Images via Getty Images
(London, England)
Barry Lewis via Getty Images
(Vancouver)
Andrew Chin via Getty Images
(New Orelans)
Chris Graythen via Getty Images
(Dublin, Ireland)
Brian Lawless - PA Images via Getty Images
(Melbourne, Australia)
Robert Cianflone via Getty Images
(London, England)
TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
Amanda Newman (Melbourne, Australia)
Robert Cianflone via Getty Images
Casper Cruse (The Hague, Netherlands)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Austin, Texas)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Jakarta, Indonesia)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Bogota, Colombia)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unify Artist (London, England)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Dallas)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
