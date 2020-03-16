Handshakes Are Out, Coronavirus Curtsy Is In As People Adopt New Greetings

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, government leaders and others are getting creative in greeting one another, as the world transitions away from traditional handshakes and hugs to minimize the spread of germs.

World leaders have adopted a range of new greetings ― including elbow bumps and foot shakes ― following World Health Organization advice to stop handshaking. Even some of those methods, however, don’t go far enough, say health officials, who advise social distancing with greetings that don’t require touching at all.

Here are some of the greetings that are being used as society moves away from contact.

Hand on heart

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he’s opting for hand on heart in lieu of handshaking, which enables him to greet people at least three feet away.

“When greeting people, best to avoid elbow bumps because they put you within one meter of the other person. I like to put my hand on my heart when I greet people these days,” he said.