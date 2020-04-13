Coronavirus: In Indonesia, 'Ghosts' Are Making People Stay Indoors

REUTERS Volunteers Deri Setyawan (25) and Septian Febriyanto (26) sit on a bench as they play the role of 'pocong' to make people stay at home amid the spread of coronavirus, outside the gate of Kepuh village in Sukoharjo regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 1, 2020.

KEPUH, Indonesia — Kepuh village in Indonesia has been haunted by ghosts recently – mysterious white figures jumping out at unsuspecting passersby, then gliding off under a full-moon sky.

The village on Java island has deployed a cast of “ghosts” to patrol the streets, hoping that age-old superstition will keep people indoors and safely away from the coronavirus.

“We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because ‘pocong’ are spooky and scary,” said Anjar Pancaningtyas, head of a village youth group that coordinated with the police on the unconventional initiative to promote social distancing as the coronavirus spreads.

Known as “pocong”, the ghostly figures are typically wrapped in white shrouds with powdered faces and kohl-rimmed eyes. In Indonesian folklore they represent the trapped souls of the dead.

But when they first started appearing this month they had the opposite effect. Instead of keeping people in they bought them out to catch a glimpse of the apparitions.