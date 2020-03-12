Coronavirus: Frequently Asked Questions Answered

Getty Images

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus apandemic, and there is anuptick in the number of patients being diagnosed across India. While it is understandable if you’re feeling anxious, a common piece of advice across continents seems to be ‘DO NOT PANIC’. It’s flu season, and it’s likely that many of us have the sniffles, but that does not necessarily mean you have got coronavirus. But it does mean that you may need to stay home. As people get inundated with articles on what to do and what not to do, we read through the advisories provided by the Union and state governments and spoke to the helpful folks at the Delhi government’s helpline to help answer some confusing questions. What are the symptoms you should watch out for? Here’s what the WHO says: “The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness. People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.”

I have a cough. What should I do? Both the advisory issued by India’s health ministry and the person manning the Delhi government’s helpline say you can visit a doctor if you feel sick (and don’t have a travel history to affected areas)—make sure you cover your nose and mouth with a mask/cloth to protect yourself and others. As of 12 March, the government’s advisory still says non-affected persons do not need to wear masks. Do I need to get tested for coronavirus if I have a cold? Right now, India is only testing those who have travelled abroad, or otherwise interacted with people who have tested positive for the virus. If you have doubts about who may be at risk, please call the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s 24X7 helpline at 011-23978046 or other state helplines (at the bottom of the story), where you will be guided on next steps. Remember, at this point, private doctors and practitioners have not yet been authorised to test for coronavirus. Do I need to quarantine myself? The health ministry has a document which discusses home quarantine at length. According to this, only people who have come into contact with a person suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 should be quarantined. But according to the WHO, it’s best to practise “social distancing” to protect yourself and others.

What other advice does the Indian government have? India’s Ministry of Health And Family Welfare has issued an advisory asking people to avoid attending mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease. Here are some otherdo’s and don’tsfrom the government to prevent spread of the virus and to protect yourself and others. Do’s — Wash your hands frequently. You can wash them with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. Wash your hands even if they are visibly clean. — Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. If there’s nothing available, cough into your elbow. — Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use. — See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). If visiting a doctor, wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose. — If you have these signs/symptoms please call your state’s helpline number (at the end of the copy) or the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s 24X7 helpline at 011-23978046. — Avoid participating in large gatherings. Do Not — Maintain close contact with others if you have a cough or fever. — Touch your eyes, nose and mouth. — Spit in public The health ministry has also issued a simplecomic for children to teach them about the virus.

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A view of the specialized coronavirus ward set up inside Hindu Rao Hospital, at Civil Lines on March 11, 2020 in New Delhi, India.