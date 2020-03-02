First Positive Case Of Coronavirus Detected In Delhi

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images This handout photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police shows Indian nationals, airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility at the Chhawla area of New Delhi.

Two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been detected in India, one of them in Delhi.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Health, the person who has been tested positive in Delhi had travelled to Italy. The other person who tested positive is in Telangana and had travelled to Dubai.

The statement said more details on these two cases were being awaited.

The ministry said that both the patients were being closely monitored.