First Positive Case Of Coronavirus Detected In Delhi

Two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been detected in India, one of them in Delhi.
According to a press statement by the Ministry of Health, the person who has been tested positive in Delhi had travelled to Italy. The other person who tested positive is in Telangana and had travelled to Dubai.
The statement said more details on these two cases were being awaited.
The ministry said that both the patients were being closely monitored.
Delhi’s first confirmed case of coronavirus comes at a time when 85 Indian students from the Italian town of Pavia, in northern Italy’s Lombardi have sent an SOS.
The students, according to The Times of India, have been stranded in the region of Italy that has had 17 confirmed cases.
In India, so far, there have been three confirmed cases of the coronavirus from Kerala. Meanwhile, a man who returned from Malaysia and was isolated and tested negative died in Ernakulam last week.