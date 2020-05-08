Coronavirus Cases Will Peak In Delhi In June-July, Says Covid Panel Chief

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A man seen covering his face with face shield as a precautionary measure from coronavirus at Azadpur Mandi on May 7, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Sarin said that Delhi saw a high number of cases because testing there was increased testing across the state.

Indian Express quoted , SK Sarin, Delhi government’s Covid response panel and head of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences as saying, “The peak season in Delhi is likely to come in June-July where we might witness a surge in cases. The aim is to keep mortality rate low, which Delhi is maintaining so far.”

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi continued to rise in leaps and bounds, the chief of Delhi government’s Covid response panel said the number of cases in the capital would peak in June-July.

“The number is expected to stay between 400-500 cases a day for around the next 10 days. This is the natural course of a virus. These are the patients who were infected 10 days ago and are now developing symptoms of the disease,” Sarin said.

There have been a total of 5,980 in the national capital. There have been 448 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in a day.

The number of active cases in the state is at 3,983 and so far 66 people have died.

The peak in Delhi Sarin talked about seems to be in line when the number of cases in India is likely to peak.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria was quoted by ANI as saying that the number of cases in India is also likely to peak during June and July.

“According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown,” Guleria said.

