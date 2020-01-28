Coronavirus: Hundreds Under Observation In India, 3 People Isolated In Delhi

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A guard is seen wearing a face mask as he sits outside the SMS hospital on January 27, 2020 in Jaipur.

As the coronavirus death toll in China rises to 106, several people in India are under observation for possible exposure to the virus. Three persons have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML Hospital in Delhi for possible exposure, officials said on Tuesday. The three ― all men aged between 24 and 48 ― were admitted on Monday and their samples have been sent for testing, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, said. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. In Punjab’s Mohali, a 28-year-old resident, who returned from China recently, has been admitted to the isolation ward of PGIMER after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms, an official said. This is the first suspected case of novel coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh region. In Maharashtra, a 36-year-old man from Tardeo and a Pune resident are among the five under observation. In Kerala, a total of 436 people are under observation, although no one has tested positive for the virus so far.

Across the world, outside of China, 45 cases of the virus have been confirmed. In India, till Monday, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights had been screened. On Sunday, the External Affairs Ministry said that as of now no Indian in China has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the embassy in Beijing is in close touch with all Indians, including university students, in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei province. Thermal screening is being done at seven designated airports ― New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi. Indian states have been advised to depute a nodal officer for coordinating the efforts of the different agencies within the states, and to regularly update progress to the Union Health Ministry. A 24x7 NCDC call centre (+91-11-23978046) has been made operational to monitor the list of contacts furnished by the Ministry of External Affairs; provide details of district and state surveillance officers to those who seek them; and in case of any clinical query, direct the concerned to the relevant Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officer. The Union health minister has urged passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020, to come forward for self-reporting at the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc., and also inform their doctors.