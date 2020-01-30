Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 170 In China, Foreign Govts Begin Evacuating Citizens

Anthony Kwan via Getty Images Travellers wearing protective masks exit the arrival hall at Hong Kong High Speed Rail Station on January 29, 2020.

Foreign governments began flying their citizens out of China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as China’s death toll from the flu-like virus rose by 38 to 170 as of end-Wednesday.

The number of infected patients increased by more than 1,700 to 7,711.

The health commission for Hubei said on Thursday that deaths in the province from the new coronavirus had risen by 37 to 162, while a further 1,032 cases had been detected.

Although the majority of cases have been in Hubei, cases have been detected elsewhere in China and in at least 15 other countries.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee is set to reconvene behind closed doors in Geneva later on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency.

“In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday, naming Germany, Vietnam and Japan.

“Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak.”