Updates: Scientists Turn To Sewage Testing For Covid Clues As Cases Cross 35,000

NurPhoto via Getty Images An instructor collects swab samples from a person during an inauguration of Smart Covid-19 OPD at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, India on April 30, 2020.

According to the health ministry, 1,993 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the novel coronavirus is now at 1,147.

India now has 35,043 Covid-19 cases, after the highest jump in 24 hours.

This comes even as several parts of India, denoted as ‘red zones’ are likely to extend lockdown that is supposed to end on Monday. However, nothing has in this regard has been officially announced yet.

The government, according to anNDTV report, said that the number of ‘red zones’ had decreased by 15%.

Here’s what you need to know today:

1. Scientists Turn To Sewage Testing

Scientists in India have turned to sewage water to get clues on how many people are infected in India, taking cue from the country’s surveillance programme for polio.

Wastewater epidemiology is a valuable tool to monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus in communities, said Manish Kumar of the Indian Institute of Technology in Gandhinagar, who is working with an international team of collaborators on the project, told PTI.

The wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) global collaboration comprises over 50 institutes and researchers headed by Kyle James Bibby of the University of Notre Dame in the US.

The group is coordinating sampling and analytical protocols as well as data-sharing so that results obtained can be compared on a global scale.

The numbers in India tell their own story a population of 1.3 billion vs 9,02,654 tests till Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Over the last five days, India has been averaging 49,800 tests a day.

“The current testing method is not enough to tell the exact situation of the coronavirus infection in India. Even if the people show symptoms for novel coronavirus,it will take three to 15 days actually to detect it,” Kumar, assistant professor at the Department of Earth Sciences, told PTI.

He said India’s polio monitoring system, which uses a similar surveillance method, could come handy in the fight against coronavirus.

Sewage-based epidemiology is an indication of what may be missed by case- based surveillance, Gagandeep Kang, executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, Faridabad, told PTI.

2. 73 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

The Union health ministry said that 73 people had died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll across India to 1,147.

The ministry said that 8,889 people had been discharged across the country after recovery.