Coronavirus Cases Rise To 283 In India: Health Ministry

Hindustan Times via Getty Images MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 18: People are seen wearing protective mask as a precaution from Coronavirus, on March 18, 2020 in Mumbai, India.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday after 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total includes 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

It also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

“The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 256 so far,” the ministry said, adding that 23 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 63, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals.

Delhi has reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner.

Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 17 cases, including two foreigners.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has seven cases while Jammu and Kashmir has four.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have reported three cases each. Odisha has two cases.

Puducherry, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh have reported one case each.