PM Modi To Hold Meeting With CMs Tomorrow: What You Need To Know Today

ASSOCIATED PRESS A doctor wears her protective mask before collecting samples from people to be tested for the coronavirus in Dharmsala, May 9, 2020.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 62,939, the Union health ministry said in an update on Sunday morning. What you need to know today: 1. PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs tomorrow In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm. The meeting will also be attended by home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and health minister Harsh Vardhan, Hindustan Times said.

PM @narendramodi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM.

2. 75% cases in Delhi with mild symptoms or asymptomatic: Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that 75% of the Covid-19 cases in the national capital are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has gone up to 6,923, according to a Delhi government update.

"लगबग 75% केसेस या तो Mild है या तो asymptomatic है। ऐसे केसेस का इलाज हमारी टीम अब सीधा उनके घर पे जा कर रही है। अगर उनके घर पे सुविधा है तो उन्हें वहीं quarantine किया जा रहा है।" :@ArvindKejriwal

3. Two Indians flown back from Gulf test positive in Kerala Two people, who were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Both of them arrived on Thursday — one from Dubai to Kozhikode flight and the other from Abu Dhabi to Kochi fight — The News Minute reported. Vijayan, according to PTI, said the new cases are “a warning to those coming back from abroad and for other states to be on the alert”. He also said there is a need to strengthen “our mitigation efforts and preventive measures”. Earlier on Saturday, Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had tweeted that the state “flattened the curve” on the 100th day of the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19. “We are bracing ourselves for the 3rd wave,” he said. 4. Central teams to visit 10 states The health ministry has decided to deploy central teams in 10 states that have a large number of Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said in a statement. The teams will assist the state health departments to facilitate management of Covid-19 outbreak, it added. These are besides the 20 central teams of public health experts sent earlier to 20 high case load districts on May 3, the health ministry said on Saturday. According to the health ministry statement, the central teams comprise a senior official from the health ministry, a joint secretary-level nodal officer and a public health expert. “The team shall support the state health department in implementation of containment measures in the affected areas within the respective states’ districts and cities,” the statement said. The teams are being sent to the following states:

1. Gujarat

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Uttar Pradesh

4. Delhi

5. Rajasthan

6. Madhya Pradesh

7. Punjab

8. West Bengal

9. Andhra Pradesh

10. Telangana



Details: https://t.co/artdZ8GhYM