Coronavirus Updates: Resident At Rashtrapati Bhawan Estate Tests Positive, 100 Families Quarantined

Hindustan Times via Getty Images New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) fire services and health workers spray disinfectant during the sanitisation of South Avenue near Rashtrapati Bhawan, on April 17, 2020 in New Delhi.

The ministry’s 8 am update said of 18,601 cases, 14759 people were under treatment while the death toll was 590.

India’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 has cross the 18,000 mark, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus updates you need to know today

1. Resident at Rashtrapati Bhawan estate tests positive, 100 families quarantined

Over 100 families residing at the President’s Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker’s relative tested positive for coronavirus, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

The relative of the sanitation worker, who is a resident of the estate that houses Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been admitted to a Delhi hospital for treatment, they said.

The sanitation worker’s mother had died of COVID-19 infection a few days ago at the BL Kapoor hospital, the officials said.

“The mother used to live outside the President’s Estate. After she was tested positive, all her relatives were quarantined and their test was done. The test report came negative,” an official said.

However, after the death of the sanitation worker’s mother, initially around 25 families were under self-isolation. Now there are around 100 odd families who are observing self-isolation as a preventive measure, the official said. (PTI)

2. WHO chief says worst of virus is still ahead

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the worst is yet ahead of us in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse.

Tedros alluded to the so-called Spanish flu in 1918 as a reference for the coronavirus outbreak.

“It has a very dangerous combination and this is happening ... like the 1918 flu that killed up to 100 million people, he told reporters in Geneva. But now we have technology, we can prevent that disaster, we can prevent that kind of crisis. Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us, he said. Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.” (AP)

3. Indigenous PPE kit production may start this week, says Haryana university

Haryana-based World University of Design on Monday said it along with IIT Delhi, AIIMS and a few textile mills in Chennai have developed indigenous personal protection equipment kits for healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus infection.

The prototypes of PPE kits are currently undergoing the second round of testing in a Chennai hospital and are expected to go into production within this week, World University of Design Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Gupta said in a statement.

“The design and production of these kits is open source, therefore any small or medium scale factory interested can take the design from us and start manufacturing them.

“The key feature of this design is the ease of doffing, where the garment can be taken off by the person without touching the infected outer surface. The prototypes for these kits have been created following the required protocol,” Gupta said.

The World University of Design is a private university in Haryana.