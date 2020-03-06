Coronavirus Cases In India Now At 31; Govt Advises Against Mass Gatherings

P. Ravikumar / Reuters Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar has tested positive for the COVID19 taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the capital to 31. Sanjeeva Kumar, special secretary (health), was quoted by ANI as saying that the patient had travel history to Thailand and Malaysia.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry: One more #COVID19 case in Delhi (resident of Uttam Nagar) has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 31. The patient has a travel history from Thailand & Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/uyILe8bhVJ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

On Thursday a man from Ghaziabad had tested positive and had travel history to Iran. He is being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. India has 28 active cases as the first three in Kerala have been discharged. Schools in Delhi have been shut till March 31 as a measure of precaution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have decided not to attend holi milan programmes to keep safe from the virus. The Ministry of Health has also said people should avoid mass gatherings in the coming days. “It is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed till the disease spread is contained. In the case of any such gatherings, States may take necessary action to guide organizers on precautions to be taken,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: It is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed till the disease spread is contained. In the case of any such gatherings, States may take necessary action to guide organizers on precautions to be taken. #COVIDー19pic.twitter.com/rMs21kYUo4 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020