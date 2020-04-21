2,081 Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, Patient Given Plasma Therapy Shows Improvement

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A visitor undergoes thermal screening at the entry point to the city hospital during lockdown, at IP Extension on April 20, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Delhi have gone up to 2,081 with 1,603 active cases and 47 deaths, according to the Union health ministry and Delhi government data. “Out of all the patients admitted at hospitals, 26 are in ICU and five are on ventilator,” health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI. After 53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will also test journalists in the national capital.

Sure. We will do that https://t.co/ehcY5OMiEP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2020