Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' Delayed, Bollywood Shoots Stalled, '83 Likely To Be Pushed

SUJIT JAISWAL via Getty Images Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty (L), actors Akshay Kumar (2L), Katrina Kaif (3L), Ajay Devgn (2R) and producer Karan Johar (R) pose for pictureS during the trailer launch of the upcoming action Hindi film 'Sooryavanshi' in Mumbai on March 2, 2020. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

A couple of hours ago, Karan Johar confirmed what trade pundits had been speculating all day: Sooryavanshi, the tentpole cop-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn will be indefinitely pushed from its original release date of March 24 as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country.

Last evening, the producers, Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment, held a last-minute meeting to finalise the fate of the action drama, one of the biggest releases of the year, which was set to open in nearly 4000 screens.

“The decision was finalised after they heard that Delhi cinemas will remain shut until March 30. Delhi remains one of the major territories for Hindi films and there was no option left but to delay the release,” a source close to the unit told HuffPost India.

While no announcement has been made on the Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83, the Kabir Khan-directorial based on India’s cricket world cup victory, sources close to the project said that a new release date will be announced soon as the postponement of Sooryavanshi is bound to have a domino effect on the other big summer releases. A major trailer launch event which was planned for ’83, in presence of the actor and the cricketers they play on screen, has been cancelled for now, Mumbai Mirror reported.

“These are tentpole releases, whose delay will screw up the release calendar of the entire year. How do you establish the cost at this point? If two big releases that had a solo release windoware now forced to come on the same day, it’s going to cost both producers massively,” trade analyst Amul Mohan of Super Cinema, told HuffPost India.

Mohan also said that among the first films to suffer is the Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer, Angrezi Medium.

“Only a week ago, there were very few cases. Now, the jump has been massive. Last week itself, Baaghi 3 saw a dip, especially in metros. With Angrezi Medium, it’s going to be catastrophic. Hindi Medium had done very well in metros. Now that the prints have been dispatched, show timings released, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to delay it,” Mohan said.

Producer Dinesh Vijan remained unavailable for comment.

“While producers have a certain cost, the biggest loses will be borne by exhibitors, who will have to bear the cost of overheads with no recovery till this blows over,” an industry expert said.