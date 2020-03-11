Coronavirus: Stop BCCI From Conducting IPL Matches, Says Plea In Madras High Court

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the coin toss during the Indian Premier League Final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Hyderabad.

CHENNAI — A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conduct Indian Premier League T20 cricket matches from March 29-May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The PIL, filed by advocate G Alex Benziger, is likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

“As on date, as per the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine to prevent or to treat the COVID-19,” the petitioner said.