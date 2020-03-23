ASSOCIATED PRESS German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference about coronavirus on Sunday.

Update: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for coronavirus.

Her spokesman said she was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Steffen Seibert said Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine on Friday against pneumococcal infection.

He said the 65-year-old will undergo “regular tests” in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

It came as Germany tightened curbs on social interaction on Sunday, including a ban on public meetings of more than two people, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus,” Merkel told a press briefing.

For at least the next two weeks, people will not be allowed to form groups of more than two in public unless they live together in the same household or the gathering is work-related, she added.

As part of a bundle of stricter rules, restaurants can only offer takeaway services and hairdressers and beauty, massage and tattoo parlours must close.