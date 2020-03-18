As India deals with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, with schools, colleges, universities closed and a lot of people working from home, it’s likely that many of us feel a sense of panic.

While most experts suggest taking breaks from social media, it is also becoming a tool to keep things fun and spread important information through creative videos.

Here are some videos that have been widely shared. They are either helpful or just plain entertaining.

1. Kerala Cops Have A Hand Wash Dance

Kerala as a state has managed the coronavirus outbreak well, despite having the second highest number of patients in the country. Watch these cops break a leg while teaching us how to wash out hands properly.