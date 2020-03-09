Coronavirus: 400 In Assam Quarantined After US Tourist Tests Positive

As India tries to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, 400 people in Assam have been quarantined, the first-ever Kaziranga Utsav and the Guwahati bookfair postponed after a 76-year-old American tourist tested positive for COVID-19.

While the tourist tested positive in Bhutan, he had been travelling through Assam.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted saying, “Health Department, Assam has been taking all possible measures to combat #CoronaVirus in State. In the aftermath of an American tourist declared positive for Corona virus while in Bhutan, State Health officials have swung into action.”

“State Health Dept has traced more than 400 contacts in different places including MV Mahabahu and resorts where he stayed. Teams of doctors and microbiologists have been keeping a close watch on these people who have been quarantined,” Sarma said.