With 39 Coronavirus Cases, Maharashtra Is Staring At Community Transmission

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — India’s wealthiest state, Maharashtra, is now leading the coronavirus tally with 39 positive cases.

“In other countries, it has been observed that this virus increased drastically in its third and fourth week. Maharashtra is entering that phase now and I want to tell everyone that the next 15 to 20 days are crucial,” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a hurriedly organised press conference in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted that the cases included 16 from Pune, 6 from Mumbai, 4 from Nagpur, 3 from Navi Mumbai, 3 from Kalyan and one from Thane.

However, more worrying is the fact that rural areas of the state, where health facilities aren’t as developed as urban centres, are already affected.

While Yavatmal, a primarily agrarian district along the state’s eastern border, has three cases so far, Aurangabad, Raigad, and Ahmednagar districts have reported one case each.

“As of now, the school and college shut down was limited to some urban centres but now schools and colleges in rural Maharashtra will be closed. It’s a global crisis now. We have not stopped trains and buses or shut down the hotels yet. Whatever we are doing is for the good of the people but we can’t bring a law for everything. I request all religious institutions, temples, masjids, and churches to avoid gathering crowds. I request everyone, please don’t crowd public places and try to avoid public transport. Even if it’s not the time of danger but its time to take care,” the Chief Minister appealed.

Thackeray said that the next 15-20 days are going to be a big test for Maharashtra. “The entire state machinery is ready to deal with it. Let’s face it together so that we can contain it. Please avoid weddings, public functions, and even political events. The next 15-20 days are going to be a big test for all of us. If we face it together now, we can stop a major crisis.”.

HuffPost India had reported on Friday that the state was trying to contain the pandemic to urban centres, where India’s stretched public health system at least has some chance of identifying and treating patients.