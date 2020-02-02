Corona Virus:Kerala Confirms Second Case, India On Alert

Hindustan Times via Getty Images MUMBAI, INDIA - JANUARY 29: Art students make paintings to raise awareness about corona virus, at Lalbaug, on January 29, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

As India evacuated a second batch of 323 stranded Indians from the Corona hit Wuhan city in China on Sunday, a second positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been detected in Kerala. ANI reported the patient who has a history of travelling to China, has been kept in an isolation ward in a hospital. He is said to be stable and is being closely monitored.

Kerala resident identified as 2nd positive case of coronavirus in India



Read @ANI Story|

Meanwhile, country’s first corona virus infected patient, a woman who returned to Kerala from China last week, was recovering fast. While World health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global emergency as cases of corona virus have crossed 7800 across the world, India too have sounded alert and asked the respective state government to conduct screening at all domestic and international airports. In India, Kerala is the first state reported positive with Corona Virus cases.

