Coronavirus: Lockdown In Maharashtra Extended Till April 30, Announces Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the lockdown announced last month to contain the coronavirus pandemic will extend till April 30. There could be some relaxations later, he said, but it would depend on the behaviour of the people of the state.

In a Twitter thread, Thackeray said he was the first to speak to the PM in the video conference held earlier in the day between Modi and Chief Ministers of 13 different States.

“From April 14 till at least April 30, there will be a lockdown. Somewhere we can relax the lockdown but will tell you about it (later). It all depends on how you behave in the lockdown. Don’t crowd to get groceries,” he said in an address to the people of the state.

“Whoever can, please work from home,” he added, saying that the State and Centre were cooperating and that this wasn’t the time to play politics.

