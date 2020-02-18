Constance Wu Reveals The Undercover Way She Prepared For 'Hustlers'

Constance Wu went undercover at a strip club to prepare for her role in the 2019 movie “Hustlers.”

And the star of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Fresh Off The Boat” earned $600 in the process.

Wu told all during Friday’s broadcast of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I did work at a strip club to get ready for ‘Hustlers.’ I went undercover. I gave lap dances to strangers,” Wu told host Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson initially doubted the claim.

“I’m not lying!” responded Wu, who played Destiny in the film (also starring Jennifer Lopez) about strippers who scam their wealthy clients.

“I made 600 bucks my friend,” she added, recalling changing her hair and putting “fake tattoos on my neck” so she wasn’t recognized.

The experience wasn’t “fun,” noted Wu, who also installed a stripper pole in her living room ahead of filming. But she said, “the stripping helped me to know that feeling, because you can’t duplicate it, the first time you walk into a club and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to have a job here,’ and then you go work that night.”

