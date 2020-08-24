Sonia Says Search For New Chief As Rahul Alleges 'Collusion' With BJP: All You Need To Know

Adnan Abidi / reuters Sonia Gandhi in a file photo.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday Sonia Gandhi said she would like to be relieved of the duties of the Congress president and asked her party members to begin looking for a replacement. This comes after 23 party leader in a letter, addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, criticised the functioning of the Congress Working Committee and highlighted how over-centralisation of the organisation and micro-management in the party has beeb counter-productive. While the party has failed to be an effective opposition to the BJP, Sonia Gandhi took over as interim president after Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress chief after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul alleges collusion with BJP, Kapil Sibal denies charge The Indian Express reported that during the meeting Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter and alleged the leaders who wrote the letter were colluding with the BJP. To which several Congress leaders denied the allegations. Kapil Sibal took to Twitter and said, “Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP” Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP”!”

Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP “



Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party



Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.



Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue



Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP “! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Sources told NDTV that Azad offered to quit the party if it was proved that he was colluding with the BJP. Reports said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader AK Anthony wanted Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief. Show of support from several leaders Amid dissent from some party leaders, others have shown absolute support to the Gandhis. The Indian Express reported that through letters and statements, leaders like Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, his Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kerala’s Mullappally Ramachandran, Karnataka’s DK Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu’s KS Alagiri were among the many leaders who showed support for the Gandhis. Several other leaders pointed out that it was Sonia Gandhi’s leadership that had led the party to victory in 2004 and 2009. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was quoted by PTI as saying, “We must not forget that in spite of the canard against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, she led the Congress Party to victory in 2004 and made Atal Bihari Vajpayee sit at home.” He said that it was “absurd” to question her leadership. Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh said it was time for the party to unite. He said in a tweet, “This is time for the party to unite. Not for difference of opinion. The sacrifice the family had done for the country during independence, and after is well known. I do not agree with what is being shown in the media. I cannot imagine the Congress without the Nehru-Gandhi family.” He further said that if Sonia Gandhi wanted to leave the party leadership, Rahul Gandhi must take it up. “The common Congress worker of the country will not accept anyone else,” Singh said.

यह समय कॉंग्रेस को एक मत होने का है। मत भिन्नता का नहीं। जिस परिवार ने देश की आज़ादी और उसके बाद जो देश के लिए त्याग और बलिदान किया है वह सर्व विदित है। मीडिया में जो कुछ आ रहा है मैं उस से सहमत नहीं हूँ। नेहरू गॉंधी परिवार के बिना कॉंग्रेस की मैं कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकता।१/२ — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 23, 2020

सोनिया जी का नेतृत्व सर्व मान्य है। यदि सोनिया जी कॉंग्रेस अध्यक्ष का पद छोड़ना ही चाहती हैं तो राहुल जी को अपनी ज़िद छोड़ कर अध्यक्ष का पद स्वीकार कर लेना चाहिए। देश का आम कॉंग्रेस कार्यकर्ता और किसी को स्वीकार नहीं करेगा।२/२ — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 23, 2020