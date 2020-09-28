Congress Top Brass Mum as Journalists Attacked in Chattisgarh

Facebook A mob led by local Congress leaders and workers assaulting journalist Kamal Shukla in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on September 26

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — When journalists were attacked in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi didn’t mince any words. “Journalists are not there just for praising wearing blindfolds. Their job is to make news on public issues and seek answers from the government,” she tweeted in September 2019. She spoke up again in July this year, when a journalist was shot in Ghaziabad. But in Chhattisgarh, where members of her party stand accused of attacking a group of journalists in a police station on September 26, Gandhi and the rest of the Congress top brass are yet to break their silence. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has incorrectly characterised the assault as a fight between rival groups of journalists, even as those attacked say they have been targeted for reporting the news and seeking answers from the government – precisely the sort of thing that Gandhi claims journalists ought to be doing. The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm on September 26 when Satish Yadav, a journalist with a local Hindi newspaper Subah ka Prahari, was sitting at a tea stall in Kanker’s local market area not far from Kanker police station headed by inspector Moryadhwaj Deshmukh. “I had been reporting on the corruption related to Kanker Nagar Palika for the last few months. Around 8-10 people came in an SUV there and began abusing me. This group included Jitendra Singh Thakur, who is the former president of Kanker Nagar Palika, Maqbool Khan who was the vice president of the Nagar Palika, Councillor Shadab Khan, and some others. They began beating and dragging me towards the police station. They took me inside the police station and beat me up in front of the police inspector and told him to lock me up,” Yadav told HuffPost India. Yadav was publicly assaulted and dragged to the Kanker police station and as this news reached local journalists, many of them including Kamal Shukla, the editor of Bhumkal Samachar, reached the police station.

Facebook A post from the Facebook page of Ganesh Tiwari, one of the alleged attackers who claims to be a journalist

Shukla is a senior journalist and activist from Chhattisgarh who is based in Kanker. During the BJP’s rule in the state, Shukla had led an agitation demanding a law for the protection of journalists when the Raman Singh government incarnated many Chhattisgarh journalists and charged some under the draconian Chhattisgarh Security Act. On Saturday, when Shukla reached the police station, a large crowd had also gathered outside the police station. “We were around 15-20 journalists who had gathered in the police station. Gaffar Memon, who is the official representative of Congress’s Kanker MLA Shishupal Shori and Ganesh Tiwari, who calls himself a journalist, were also present in the police station when we reached there,” Shukla told HuffPost India. “As soon as they saw me, Ganesh Tiwari pointed at me and shouted that I am the real culprit and that I should be thrashed. Gaffar Memon was openly brandishing a gun inside the police station premise and was shouting that he would shoot me.” Shukla claimed the inspector at the police station said he was powerless to save the journalists, and that the journalists should ask the Superintendent of Police for protection. “The SP and collector had switched off their phones when some journalists tried to reach them. When I came out of the police station, the journalists present there were trying to escort me out but then I was dragged and assaulted,” Shukla said. “I was dragged on the street towards the old bus stop and assaulted by the crowd led by these Congress leaders.” The video of the incident, which went viral on social media much to the embarrassment of the Baghel government, shows Shukla being dragged, his clothes being torn, and assaulted by Congress workers as a large crowd watches. Tameshwar Sinha, another Kanker-based journalist, who was also present in the police station, said the mob led by Congress attacked those who tried to protect Shukla. “I had also been reporting against the ruling party’s leaders, sand mafia, and local government officials’ scams in the last few weeks,” Shukla said, explaining why he felt he was attacked. “Kanker is witnessing a huge amount of sand being illegally transported but the district Superintendent of Police and the Collector have turned a blind eye to it. They even switch off their phones during the night which makes it impossible for journalists to inform them about any illegality.” The Congress and the Kanker police have sought to portray the incident as a fracas between rival groups of journalists. A press statement issued by Kanker police after the incident claimed there was a scuffle between Shukla and Dainik Srambindu’s Associate Editor Ganesh Tiwari and his associates Jitendra Singh Thakur, Maqbool Khan, Gaffar Memon due to some personal rivalry.

Facebook A file photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel with Shadab Khan (to his left), who was caught on camera attacking journalist Kamal Shukla.