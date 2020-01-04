Karnataka BJP Leader's Warning To Muslims On CAA: 'We Are 80%, You Are Just 15%'

Amid ongoing protests against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, Karnataka BJP leader Somashekar Reddy asked in an apparent warning to Muslims to imagine what would happen the majority hit the streets.

NDTV quoted Reddy as saying, “Be careful because we are 80% of the population while you are just 15%. You are just a minority, and I want you to think what will happen if the majority comes out on the streets against you all.”

The largely student-led protests across India have been by people from all religions, caste and class.

Reddy reportedly also supported BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s “puncturewallah” comment, saying he was correct. The term is a derogatory word to address Muslims in Karnataka.

Karnataka has seen protests against the CAA turn violent with two people being killed by the police in Mangaluru.

Reddy’s comments come even as the Narendra Modi government has remained adament that the CAA will be implemented across the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Friday that the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the CAA despite the widespread protests. Shah claimed that all the protests were because of the Congress and other opposition parties running a “misinformation campaign”.

The CAA was made an act on December 11 and the country has seen relentless protests since the passing of the bill. The Modi government has refused to acknowledge the protests has something that is being done by the citizens of this country and have repeatedly said it was a ploy by the Opposition.