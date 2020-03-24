Americans Are Bringing Back Christmas Lights To Brighten Spirits Amid Coronavirus Fear

It’s beginning to a look a little like the most surreal Christmas anyone’s ever seen.

About 100 million Americans are now under instructions to shelter in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. And some are responding in an unusual way: by putting up their holiday lights.

In an effort to raise spirits, seasonal decor is emerging from garages, sheds and closets for a rare spring appearance. Over the weekend, Hallmark Channel even broke out its Christmas movies.

Brian Earl, host of the Christmas Past podcast, said the holiday got lost amid impeachment news and a calendar that had the fewest days possible between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“So what we’re seeing now feels to be equal parts do-over of 2019 and grabbing at something that feels warm and comforting,” he said.

In response, Earl brought his podcast out of hibernation and began posting “Christmas in Quarantine” episodes. He also displayed some of his own decorations at his home in the San Francisco Bay area.

Here’s a look at some other heartwarming displays from people hoping to bring a little holiday cheer to what’s shaping up to be a dark year: