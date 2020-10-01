On Wednesday night, Chrissy revealed the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post, having been hospitalised days earlier due to excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Wednesday night.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Since making the announcement, a number of celebrities have been showing their support in her Instagram comments.

Kim Kardashian wrote: “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”

Actor Gabrielle Union also commented: “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”

Oscar-winning star Viola Davis said: “So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love, love, love… and more…”

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Grammys in January

Other celebrities who showed their support included actors Selma Blair, Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Channing Tatum, who said he was “sending so much love to you right now”.

Jesse said he wished he “could take away your heartbreak”, while Selma wrote: “I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry . Your family. Love you. My deepest sympathies.”

Model Hailey Bieber added: “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time.”

Media personality Paris Hilton also said: “My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.”

David Crotty via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy and her husband John Legend share a daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

She said on Wednesday she is “so grateful” for her two children and for “all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience”.

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine,” she added. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

“We love you, Jack,” John wrote in his own message.

