Student, Who Accused Chinmayanand Of Rape, Retracts In Court

A law student who had accused former union minister Chinmayanand of rape and harassment denied that she made the allegations.

The law student had accused the Uttar Pradesh politician of repeated sexual harassment in a Facebook video in August 2019.

NDTV reported that the woman who appeared before a special court in Lucknow on Tuesday refused to accept any allegations she made last year.

According to the report the prosecution on the case has appealed for a case of false claim and false prosecution in a case filed against her.

It is not known if the woman went back on her words under pressure.

Chinmayanand was arrested in 2019 in the rape case.

In the video she posted on August 24, 2019, the woman had said, “Modiji please, please meri help kariye aap (Modiji please, please help me).”

She had said, “That sanyasi has the police and the DM (district magistrate) in his pocket. He threatens everyone and says no one can help me. I have a lot of evidence against him. I request you to get me justice.”

The woman had gone missing after accused Chinmayanand. Her father had filed a complaint with police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the lawyer of the accused who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.

The woman was later found in Rajasthan. An SIT was set up in the case and she had reportedly submitted 43 videos as evidence.