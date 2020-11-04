ASSOCIATED PRESS US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House on November 4, 2020, in Washington.

BEIJING — Chinese social media users watched election day in the United States with bemusement and mockery, as President Donald Trump complained of a “major fraud on our nation” and falsely claimed victory before millions of votes had been tallied.

“Whether he wins or loses, his final mission is to destroy the appearance of American democracy,” one user on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform wrote on Wednesday.

“Let Trump be re-elected and take the U.S. downhill,” another wrote, while a third likened his premature declaration of victory to claiming the pot in a game of mahjong before the round is finished.

Communist Party-ruled China’s own leadership is chosen through an opaque, closed-door process.

Relations between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus, and the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Beijing.