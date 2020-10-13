China’s Qingdao To Test All 9 Million Residents After New COVID-19 Infections

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - The Chinese city of Qingdao said on Monday it will conduct coronavirus tests for its entire population of more than 9 million after reporting new cases that appeared to be linked to a hospital treating imported infections.

Daily COVID-19 infections in mainland China have fallen drastically since the early days of the outbreak, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan. China has reported no new domestically transmitted cases since early August, but it remains on high alert.

Qingdao reported a total of six new COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic cases as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, including three asymptomatic cases announced earlier in the day. All of the cases were linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital.

Testing is being accelerated and will cover the city in five days, it said.