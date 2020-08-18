PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech on Independence Day, at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2020.

China on Monday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech with its foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying that mutual respect and support between the two countries “is the right path and serves the long-term interests of both countries.”

“We noted Prime Minister Modi’s remarks. As two neighbours and emerging major countries each with a population of over 1 billion, the growth of China-India relations will not only benefit our two countries and peoples, but also add stability and positive energy to peace and prosperity of the region and the world at large,” Zhao Lijian said during the regular press briefing on Monday.

“Mutual respect and support between China and India is the right path and serves the long-term interests of both countries. China will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage differences, strengthen practical cooperation and jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations.”

He was responding to a question on China’s response to Modi’s speech in which the Prime Minister said the country’s territorial integrity is supreme and vowed that India will build a strong military.