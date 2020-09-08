China Accuses Indian Troops Of Firing Warning Shots Near LAC In Ladakh

BEIJING — China accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the Line of Actual Control on Monday, amid renewed tensions between the two countries. The shots were reportedly fired after they crossed the LAC in the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Monday.

Chinese border guards took “countermeasures” to stabilise the situation, Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the military’s western command theatre, said in a statement published by the military’s official news website early on Tuesday.

The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.