China Lost At Least 40 Soldiers In Galwan, Claims VK Singh

MUMBAI — China lost at least 40 soldiers in a clash with India at their disputed border this week, a government minister has said, as the nuclear-armed countries remained locked in confrontation on the frontline on Sunday.

China has not said anything about any losses in the hand-to-hand combat that took place in the heavily contested Galwan Valley in the western Himalayas, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 injured.

“If 20 were martyred on our (Indian) side, then there would have been at least double the casualties on their (China) side,” V.K.Singh, the minister for roads and transport, told TV News24 in an interview broadcast late on Saturday.