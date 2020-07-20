China's UK Ambassador Won't Explain Footage Of Handcuffed And Blindfolded People

BBC Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming being shown footage by the BBC's Andrew Marr.

According to reports, backed by Western intelligence agencies, Uighur people face detainment in “re-education camps” and mass sterilisation.

Human rights groups have increasingly called attention to the persecution of Uighur people, a Muslim minority, in China’s western region, with the footage of chained prisoners forced onto trains once again raising urgent questions about persecution.

When pressed on the video, which has circulated widely online in recent weeks and was played on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, Liu Xiaoming described Xinjiang – where the video is believed to have been filmed – as “the most beautiful place.”

China’s ambassador to the UK has refused to explain drone footage of people handcuffed and blindfolded in China.

#Marr asks Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming to explain footage from China of handcuffed and blindfolded detained people https://t.co/PkjcTsClEX pic.twitter.com/RSbrSaOAPT

Questioning the ambassador, who sought to avoid explaining the footage, Marr asked: “Can I ask you why people are kneeling, blindfolded and shaven, and being led to trains in modern China? What is going on there?”

Liu replied: “I do not know where you get this video tape. Sometimes you have a transfer of prisoners, in any country.”

Pressed further, Liu repeated: “I do not know, where did you get this video clip?”

Told by Marr that they had been circulated worldwide and verified by Western intelligence agencies and Australian experts, he added: “The so-called ‘western intelligence’ keep making false accusations against China.”

He added: “They say ’one million Uighur has been persecuted, do you know how many [sic] population Xinjiang has? Forty years ago it was four or five million, now it is 11m people.

“People say we have ethnic cleansing, but the population has doubled in forty years.”

Marr intervened, adding: “According to your own local government statistics, the population growth in Uighur jurisdictions in that area has fallen by 84% between 2015 and 2018.”

But Liu denied the statistics, saying: “That’s not right. I gave you the official figure as a Chinese ambassador. This is a very authoritative figure.

“In the past 40 years the Uighur population increased in Xinjiang to double. There is no so-called restriction of the population, no so-called forced abortion, and so on.”

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has accused Chinese officials of committing “gross, egregious” abuses in the northwestern Xinjiang province.