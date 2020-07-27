China Reports 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since April

STR via Getty Images A health worker carries out a Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing centre in Dalian, in China's northeast Liaoning province on July 27, 2020.

China recorded 61 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the health commission said, sparking fears of a fresh wave. Of the 61 new cases, some 57 were domestic transmissions, the health commission said, according to Reuters.

It is the highest daily number since April 14 when 89 cases were recorded, AFP said.

Most of the new domestic cases were reported from Xinjiang, where the number nearly doubled from a day earlier to 41, the Reuters report added. An outbreak was reported in mid-July in Xinjiang’s Urumqi.

The northeastern province of Liaoning reported 14 cases where a fresh cluster broke out in the city of Dalian last week.