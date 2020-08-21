Chhattigarh Govt Flip-Flop On Forest Rights Has Activists Worried

The Chhattisgarh government revised its May 28 order making the state forest department the nodal agency of the CFRR (community forest resource rights), which is under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, after drawing severe criticism from activists and tribal rights organisations. According to studies, the implementation of the CFRR was deliberately brought under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) to ensure that recognition of tribals’ rights wouldn’t be affected by resistance from the forest department’s bureaucracy. Alok Shukla, the convenor of the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, an organisation working for the rights of tribals in the state, had termed the move of making the forest department as the nodal agency of the CFRR ‘unconstitutional’. Only the ministry or the department of tribal affairs can be made the nodal agency for CFRR, he stated, adding that it’s common knowledge that the forest department has been prejudiced in the implementation of the CFRR. However, he stated that whether the real objective behind the new notification is to facilitate the actual and speedy realisation of people’s rights or to exercise control is yet to be seen. The state government should also ensure the speedy claims of the CFRR as about 200 such claims are still pending with the government, he added. Another member of the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, Kamal Shukla, alleged that the forest department was made the nodal agency only to curb the interests of gram sabha and it would have solved nothing. Though the tribal communities in Chhattisgarh haven’t been entirely happy with how the states’s tribal department is carrying out the CFRR implementation … the department is at least working for the welfare and development of the tribal people in close coordination with gram panchayats, and that’s why, the tribals have hope from it, added Kamal.

What is CFRR? The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights Act), 2006 had aspired to undo the historic injustice meted out to forest-dependent communities due to curtailment of their customary rights over forests which resulted in their marginalisation and displacement. The Act recognises and vests the right to use, manage and conserve forest resources and to legally hold forest land that these communities have used for cultivation and residence in forest-dwelling communities. It also recognises the integral role that forest dwellers play in the survival and sustainability of forests and in the conservation of biodiversity. The CFRR empowers the gram sabhas to regulate access to community forest resources and stop any activity which adversely affects the wild animals, forest and biodiversity. According to a study in 2015, even though the tribal affair ministry is the nodal agency of the CFRR, the forest departments have either appropriated or given effective control over the FRA’s recognition process. This has created a situation where the officials controlling the implementation of the law often have the strongest interest in its non-implementation, especially of provisions which challenge the powers of the forest department, it added. The study had also said that at least 40 million hectares of forest lands are eligible for the community forest rights recognition across the country. It had noted that at least 150 million people, including almost 90 million tribals, live in communities which would benefit from the CFRR.

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Women are seen as adivasis and other people from various parts of the country protest against the government for not implementing The Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, and to demand land and forest rights, at Jantar Mantar, on November 21, 2019 in New Delhi, India.