'Chhapaak' Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Delivers Her Career Best In This Quietly Powerful Drama

Chhapaak begins with a protest. And the protests, much like they are these days, are followed by the police, Delhi Police in particular, lathi-charging the assembly. Cinema mirrors society but here’s a film that mirrors the society in real-time. The specifics of the protest in the movie might be different but its ideological roots are the same.

As we’re introduced to Malti (Deepika Padukone), head on the ground after being violently attacked with acid by assailants we don’t see, director Meghna Gulzar immediately makes it clear that this film, more than anything, is about the gaze. How we view Malti, how the film views Malti, and how Malti views herself. To underline this, the director alternates between two stylistic approaches: this is a slice-of-life drama encompassed within a police procedural.

Telling a story about a gruesome case of male violence often risks narrative exploitation at the cost of the survivor. Chhapaak avoids these traps: neither does it have a victim syndrome, nor does it suffer from a saviour complex. Meghna and Atika Chohan’s screenplay, inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal, presents an empowering narrative that, in fact, preemptively calls out both these issues.

Years after the attack, Malti is working at an NGO run by the passive-aggressive Amol (Vikrant Massey). Money is difficult to come by and along with the job, she’s fighting a court case, has filed a PIL against the sale of acid, and has to tend to a worried mother and an ailing brother. Her life, like her face, is scarred but her dogged resolve to emerge out of that trauma is intact. The courts take time but deliver, there’s promise of some romance, and Malti won’t spare any opportunity to celebrate the happiness she rightfully deserves.

This is the best part about Chhappak. It doesn’t assign any real importance to ‘why-did-he-throw-acid’ aspect of the act. The minute you worry about the motive behind the attack, you’ve assumed that there could have been a reason for something so heinous to be done in the first place. It’s irrelevant. And hence, in the movie, relegated to the fringes. Instead, the film is about Malti’s quiet healing and how she reclaims power back from her attacker. With the help of her very solid lawyers, she turns the media spotlight into a force of social change, subverting an act of oppression into a window of opportunity.

The second best aspect about the film is how it calls out the male-saviour-complex in Massey’s occasionally overbearing character. It was important that the man in the movie isn’t some self-sacrificial, squeaky clean, Mr Goody Two Shoes. Massey’s Amol is flawed and often condescending, and he’s cut to size and gently put in his place by everyone - from the women to the guy who plies a cycle rickshaw. Amol is the guy who feels the need to overcompensate for his male privilege by going overboard with a cause he isn’t directly affected by. The movie makes sure he’s reminded of that and that the mic is passed.