'Chhapaak' declared tax-free in Rajasthan

SUJIT JAISWAL via Getty Images Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone leaves after visiting a Hindu temple in Mumbai on January 10, 2020.

Jaipur: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Chhapaak’ has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan.

The film has been facing the wrath of a certain section of people after Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob on January 5.

The decision to declare the film tax-free in Rajasthan was taken on Friday night.

“The move of exempting the film from tax has been welcomed by people. The film will educate people,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters on Saturday.

‘Chhapaak’, directed by Meghna Gulzar, presents the story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.