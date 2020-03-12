Chet Hanks Says Parents Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson 'Are Fine' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chet Hanks said he’s not worried about his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, after they tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Hanks, 29, in a video posted Wednesday on Instagram, addressed his famous parents’ illness by saying: “What’s up everyone? Yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there.”

He added that he has spoken to them on the phone and “they both are fine.”