TN Govt Says Spike In COVID-19 Cases Due To Migrants' Return, Most Of Chennai's Cases In Royapuram

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A migrant worker from Tamil Nadu waits to be screened along with other workers before travelling in a special train to his home state, at Ambedkar Stadium, on May 16, 2020 in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu recorded over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second day on Thursday, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases close to 14,000, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra. A day earlier the state had reported 743 new cases. On Thursday, of the 776 cases Tamil Nadu reported, Chennai counted for 567, taking the capital’s total confirmed cases to 8,795. Seven deaths reported on Thursday took the state’s death toll to 94, of which Chennai accounted for 64. Chennai’s Royapuram has the highest number of patients currently under treatment at 1167, followed by Kodambakkam at 690 and Tondiarpet at 596. A large portion of the cases in Chennai are among the age group of 20-49.

The state health department’s health bulletin said those infected included people who had returned from other countries including the US and states like Maharashtra and Kerala. According to Thursday;s bulletin, 400 people were discharged in the state, taking the overall recoveries to 6,282.