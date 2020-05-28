Chennai Confirms Over 12K COVID-19 Cases, State to Use To Billroth Hospital For Patients

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images Health officials check the documents of citizens evacuated from Dubai by an Air India flight as they arrived at the Anna International Airport in Chennai on May 9, 2020.

Tamil Nadu reported 817 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest single day spike, and six deaths on Wednesday. The new cases included 138 returnees from Maharashtra.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 18,545, though the active cases stood at 8,500, the health department said. 9,909 have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far.

Of the 817 cases reported on Wednesday, Chennai accounted for 558, taking the state capital’s tally of active cases to 6,252. Over 12,000 cases have been confirmed in Chennai.

Royapuram zone continued to lead with most COVID-19 cases in Chennai at 1,225, followed by Tondiarpet at 785 and Teynampet at 685.

Manali and Alandur zones had the lowest number of cases at 92 each.

Chennai accounts for 93 of the total 133 COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu.

