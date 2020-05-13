Over 4,000 Coronavirus Cases In Chennai, Kannagi Nagar Reports 31 Patients

picture alliance via Getty Images Houses in the residential area of Kannagi Nagar serve for the resettlement of the people who lived in the slum that was destroyed in 2004 in Chennai, India, 17 September 2015.

Chennai had total of 4,012 Covid-19 patients under treatment as of 9 am on Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation said.

Kannagi Nagar, a slum resettlement site in Thoraipakkam of Sholinganallur zone of Chennai, reported eight cases on Wednesday, taking it total to 31, Puthiyathalaimurai TV reported. The area is densely populated and its people work in various parts of the city.

Chennai is the worst affected in Tamil Nadu with 4,882 confirmed novel coronavirus cases thus far and 38 deaths. The state has confirmed a total of 8,718 cases and reported 61 deaths.

Of the 15 zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, Royapuram has confirmed the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 828.

However, as of Wednesday, Kodambakkam had the most active COVID-19 cases at 692.

The two zones have been marked as red.

Thiru Vika Nagar and Teynampet were third and fourth in the city in terms of most COVID-19 patients.