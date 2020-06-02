Coronavirus: Chennai Reports Over 1,700 Cases In 2 Days, Corporation To Set Up Large Care Centre

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images A shopkeeper arranges a protective suit for sale on a mannequin at a garment shop after the government eased a nationwide lockdown, in Chennai on May 28, 2020.

As Tamil Nadu reported record spikes in COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, Chennai accounted for a lion’s share with 1,768 cases reported over the two days. The state has so far reported 184 fatalities due to the disease of which Chennai accounted for 128. The Hindu reported the Chennai Corporation was working on ramping up medical facilities in the city by setting up its largest COVID-19 care centre in Kesava Pillai Park, Pulianthope to house 1,728 patients. The corporation has also reportedly identified 47 colleges to convert into additional care centres while fever clinics have been set up in all localities.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,162 positive cases, the second consecutive day of 1,000 plus cases, taking the infection count to 23,495, health authorities said. Of the 1,162 cases, there were 50 returnees from other states including 32 from Maharashtra, the health department bulletin said. Chennai accounted for 964 cases, which took the state capital’s virus tally to 15,770. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu had 1,149 new cases in which Chennai topped the list with 804 cases. The city’s commissioner said Chennai’s Tondiarpet and Royapuram alone had about 200 cases each on both the days. As of Monday, Royapuram had 1,377 active cases while Tondiarpet had 1,101. City commissioner G Prakash said vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly and people with co-morbidities, were being temporarily moved from areas with a large number of cases to quarantine centres to avoid infection, The NewsMinute reported. Testing people travelling from Chennai to other zones The government had on Sunday extended the lockdown till June 30 in the state, albeit with new set of relaxations including allowing public transport, a day after the Centre announced “Unlock 1.0” for graded exit from the lock-down. The Tamil Nadu government identified eight zones to allow people’s movement, opening up public transport in all but the four worst-affected districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. The zones were created combining nearby districts.