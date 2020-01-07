Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - DECEMBER 20: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad during a protest against CAA, at Jama Masjid on December 20, 2019 in New Delhi, India.

After spending more than two weeks in Tihar Jail, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was finally taken for a medical check-up on Monday after his physician requested authorities multiple times on Twitter.

Dr. Harjit Bhatti told HuffPost India that since his arrest on 20 December, Azad had been requesting jail authorities to get him medical help, but no one paid heed.

While Azad was finally taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in West Delhi for an hour-long check-up, Bhatti alleged that neither his lawyers or associates were informed of this.

While Bhatti, Azad’s physician for more than a year, said that the 33-year-old suffered from a blood condition and needed regular medical attention, the PRO for Tihar Jail told HuffPost India that Azad was “perfectly fine”.

“He was taken to the hospital and several blood tests and an ultrasound were done,” Mr Rajkumar said.

Hyperviscosity causes a person’s blood to become thicker than normal and increases the risk of clogged coronary arteries and heart attacks. Azad, said Bhatti, has been undergoing phlebotomy to drain out blood from his body in order to maintain its normal viscosity. The last phlebotomy procedure was performed on Azad, according to Bhatti, on 20 November at AIIMS.

“His haemoglobin and haematocrit (ratio of volume of red blood cells to total volume of blood) has to be checked regularly to make sure both are not too high. He has undergone multiple phlebotomy procedures in the past one-and-a-half years and once with just a 15-day gap,” Bhatti told HuffPost India.