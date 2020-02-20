Census Surveyors Held Hostage In Greater Noida Village Over NRC Rumours

XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx / Reuters Demonstrators attend a protest march against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A team of government employees were held hostage in Greater Noida’s Jarcha after residents of the village mistook them as officials surveying for the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The government employees were actually carrying out the 7th economic census. Hindustan Times reported the police as saying that they have registered a case against one named and 40 unnamed people after the incident.