Cate Blanchett has revealed she gave herself a head injury after an accident involving a chainsaw at her home this week, but insisted it was all a lot less dramatic than you might think.

The two-time Oscar-winning star was being interviewed by former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, when she let slip that she’d given herself a DIY-related injury.

“I’m fine,” Cate insisted. “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine.”

Andreas Rentz via Getty Images Cate Blanchett

Goddard responded: “Be very careful with that chainsaw. You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”

Unfortunately, the politician didn’t ask any further questions about why Cate was brandishing a chainsaw in the first place, or how she came to slice her own head with one, but at the very least, we’re relieved to hear she’s doing alright.

Cate was born and raised in Australia, but now lives in East Sussex with her husband, Andrew Upton, and their four children.

During the interview, Cate also spoke about how she’s been homeschooling her daughter during the UK lockdown, claiming: “I have a huge respect for the teaching profession. I always have.”

Julia Gillard has hosted A Podcast Of One’s Own since last summer, and features interviews with high-profile female guests including Sandi Toksvig, author Caroline Criado-Perez and Labour MP Stella Creasy.