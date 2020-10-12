A Canadian Man Being Held In Isolation Only Just Found Out About Coronavirus

A Canadian who has been held in isolation in China since 2018 has only just learned of the coronavirus pandemic, describing it as like a “zombie apocalypse movie”.

Michael Kovrig was granted an online consular visit for the first time in 10 months where he learned about the virus, which has caused more than a million deaths globally.

His wife released a statement confirming the access, remarking: “We are extremely proud that despite his long confinement, Michael’s spirit, determination – and even his sense of humour – remain unbroken. This is definitely something we can be grateful for.”

Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur, were accused of spying and detained in China in December 2018. It came just days after Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei official and the daughter of the company’s founder, and was thought by commentators in the west to be an act of retaliation.

Canadian police had detained Meng in Vancouver on a US extradition request nine days before Kovrig and Spavor were arrested.

Kovrig and Spavor were not charged until 18 months after their arrest, in June this year. They have reportedly been denied access to lawyers.